Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $145,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

