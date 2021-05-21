Belt (BELT) Price Hits $26.41 on Exchanges

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Belt has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belt has traded down 48.7% against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.41 or 0.00074912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00059804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00353286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00199454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004170 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.60 or 0.00827042 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

