Benchmark Begins Coverage on TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSIA opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

