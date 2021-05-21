Berenberg Bank Boosts Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target to £114.20

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £103.59 ($135.33).

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £122.65 ($160.24) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.05 billion and a PE ratio of 52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of £119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of £115.15. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 9,316 ($121.71) and a 12 month high of £123.60 ($161.48).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

