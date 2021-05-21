Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.99 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.80.

BLI traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. 17,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,454. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,600.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,673 shares of company stock worth $45,688,861 in the last 90 days.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

