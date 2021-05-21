Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.99 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. 15,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,628.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 826,673 shares of company stock worth $45,688,861.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit