Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.99 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. 15,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,628.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 826,673 shares of company stock worth $45,688,861.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

