Big Data Protocol (BDP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.69 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $10.35 million and $1.69 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 55% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00069220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.01008347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00098484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.18 or 0.09195589 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,665 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

