BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 million-$12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9 million.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded BIO-key International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 338,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,723. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%.

In other BIO-key International news, SVP James David Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.