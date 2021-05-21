BIZZCOIN Price Hits $0.28 (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BIZZCOIN has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $123,380.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00995956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00096968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.04 or 0.08454000 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZCOIN (CRYPTO:BIZZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,672,219 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

