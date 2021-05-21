BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,878,000 after acquiring an additional 63,305 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.