Blue Prism Group’s (PRSM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Blue Prism Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,272 ($16.62) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of PRSM stock opened at GBX 952.50 ($12.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £909.35 million and a P/E ratio of -10.40. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of GBX 944 ($12.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,203.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,464.92.

About Blue Prism Group

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

