Blue Prism Group’s (PRSM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Blue Prism Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,272 ($16.62) target price on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of PRSM stock opened at GBX 952.50 ($12.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £909.35 million and a P/E ratio of -10.40. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of GBX 944 ($12.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,203.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,464.92.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

