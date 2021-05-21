Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,454 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $56,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

