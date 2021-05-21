Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

NYSE PRU opened at $105.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

