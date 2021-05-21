Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $3.28 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $408.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.02. The company has a market cap of $385.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

