Bluzelle Trading 45.1% Lower This Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges. Bluzelle has a market cap of $56.94 million and approximately $25.18 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 45.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00995956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00096968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.04 or 0.08454000 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,449,472 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

