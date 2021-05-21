BMO Capital Markets Raises Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target to $25.00

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.25 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

