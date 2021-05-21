Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BOWFF opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.