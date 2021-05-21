Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

BOLT opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,646,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,937,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.