Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.15 at ATB Capital

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$0.85 to C$1.15 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.98.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$0.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.05.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

