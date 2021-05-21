Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post sales of $83.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.20 million and the highest is $85.30 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $81.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $334.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $346.48 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. Insiders sold 25,686 shares of company stock valued at $387,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPFH opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

