Bounty0x (BNTY) Achieves Market Cap of $529,717.73

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $529,717.73 and $63,178.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 36.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.84 or 0.00973412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00097492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.06 or 0.08870619 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.