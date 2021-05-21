Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.43 Million

Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $766.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $786.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $749.30 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $209.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 265.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $3,727,572. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 991,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.