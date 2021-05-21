BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BPMP. Barclays downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,738 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $472,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 230,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 75,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after acquiring an additional 659,626 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

