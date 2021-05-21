Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 93 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 981 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Autodesk by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Autodesk by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Argus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.23.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $281.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

