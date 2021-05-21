Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BREZU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 24th

Breeze Holdings Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BREZU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 24th. Breeze Holdings Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 23rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:BREZU opened at $10.62 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.62.

