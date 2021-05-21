BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.
NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,464,000 after buying an additional 397,407 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,300,000 after buying an additional 650,410 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.
Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.