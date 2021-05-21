BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,464,000 after buying an additional 397,407 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,300,000 after buying an additional 650,410 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

