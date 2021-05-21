Brighton Jones LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,684. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day moving average of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.72.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

