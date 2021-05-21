Brighton Jones LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,393,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

