Brighton Jones LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,063.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,814,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,658 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

