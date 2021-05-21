Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,125 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 460.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. 6,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $925.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

