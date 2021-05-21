Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 902,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after buying an additional 50,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.11. 5,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,758. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $102.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.91.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

