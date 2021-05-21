Brokerages Anticipate Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.06. Fluor reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 131.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,992 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 366.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 91,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,106. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

