Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.01. GDS reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.32. GDS has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GDS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in GDS by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

