Brokerages Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

