Brokerages Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit