Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Post $0.27 EPS

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $10,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 393,410 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 321,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.57. 265,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,491. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $913.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

