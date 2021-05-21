Brokerages Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $6,522,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. 181,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,560,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

