Brokerages Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,728. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $118.05 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

