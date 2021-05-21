Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Luxfer posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LXFR shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,320. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $638.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Luxfer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Luxfer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

