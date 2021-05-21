Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,408 shares of company stock worth $3,678,895. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners L P increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after buying an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 373,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $16,943,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.54. 411,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,066. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

