Brokerages Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Wolfe Research began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $469.47. 1,296,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,465. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $352.07 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.99, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.