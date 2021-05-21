Brokerages Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $469.47. 1,296,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 132.99, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $352.07 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.29 and its 200 day moving average is $524.76.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

