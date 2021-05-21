Brokerages Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.80. The Blackstone Group reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

NYSE BX traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.74. 3,607,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,126. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.80 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $91.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.99%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.