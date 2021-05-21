Brokerages Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target at $289.00

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED opened at $260.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.85. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $165.42 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

