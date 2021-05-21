Brokerages Set First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target at $22.08

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHB. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,733,000 after purchasing an additional 115,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

