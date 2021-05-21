Brokerages Set Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Target Price at GBX 91.71

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 91.71 ($1.20).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGC shares. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,820 ($3,684.35). Also, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of Stagecoach Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99).

Shares of LON:SGC opened at GBX 88.65 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £488.35 million and a PE ratio of -33.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

