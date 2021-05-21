Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price at $61.00

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 188.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

