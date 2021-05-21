Brokers Issue Forecasts for V.F. Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for V.F. in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

VFC opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

