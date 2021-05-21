Brokers Set Expectations for The Children’s Place, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Children’s Place in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.65.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $3.69. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $18,462,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $8,638,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $8,510,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

