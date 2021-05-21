Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.28. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million.

BRKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,417,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 191,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

