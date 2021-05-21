BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to report $105.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.91 million and the lowest is $101.90 million. BRP Group reported sales of $51.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $517.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.72 million to $526.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $707.28 million, with estimates ranging from $624.91 million to $739.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

